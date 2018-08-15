BYU golfer Peter Kuest was as one of the two players to advance past the first hole of a 24-man playoff at the U.S. Amateur Wednesday morning, but his hopes of making it to match play were quashed on the second hole with a shot into the ocean at the Pebble Beach 18th hole.

Both Kuest and Rhett Rasmussen, who will both be juniors on the Cougars' golf team this fall, were among the 24 players who had tied for 64th place at 4-over-par 147 and were involved in an unusual playoff for the final spot.

Only Kuest and LSU golfer Jacob Bergeron were able to make birdies at the par-3 17th hole with Kuest sinking a testy 10-foot putt and Bergeron a 5-footer.

The two went to the par-5 18th hole, where Kuest found trouble with his second shot from 206 yards, which hooked into the water. He eventually made a triple bogey, while Bergeron advanced with a bogey-6.