SALT LAKE CITY — The Girl Scouts of the USA announced a new flavor cookie Tuesday — caramel chocolate chip.

Oh, and it’s gluten-free.

The new cookie will have a limited release in select areas. It will come with caramel, semi-sweet chocolate chips and some sea salt sprinkled on top.

The Girl Scouts currently release only one other gluten-free cookie — the Toffee-tastic cookie, which also is only available in select areas.

The new cookie will become available on Jan. 2, 2019, according to Today.com. That date marks the beginning of Girl Scout cookie-selling season.

“We’re excited to announce the new Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie as part of the 2019 Girl Scout Cookie lineup," Stewart Goodbody, senior director of communications and external affairs, Girl Scouts of the USA, told Today.com. "The flavor is on-trend: chocolate and caramel cookie flavor combinations are increasingly popular among consumers."

Goodbody said the desire for gluten-free options among millennials inspired the decision.

The Girl Scouts' cookie-selling program helps young women learn how to be entrepreneurs, the company told People magazine.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program plays a powerful role in developing financially savvy girl leaders,” Girl Scout USA CEO Sylvia Acevedo said in a press release. “Girl entrepreneurs learn valuable interpersonal and business skills via the cookie program that help them become successful in their future careers, no matter what path they choose.”

In 2016, the organization added two s’mores flavored cookies, according to People magazine.

As I wrote for the Deseret News in 2017, Utah’s favorite Girl Scout cookie is Thin Mint.