Dixie State’s men’s soccer team was picked to finish fifth in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference preseason coaches’ poll released on Wednesday. The Trailblazers, who are making their RMAC debut this season, return six starters and 12 letterwinners from last season’s 12-5-0 squad, which marked the third-straight year the program has won 10 or more matches in a season.

Defending RMAC champion Colorado School of Mines was the overwhelming choice to defend its title as the Orediggers received nine of a possible 12 first-place votes to top the poll with 118 points. Colorado Mesa claimed two first-place votes to finish second with 102 points followed by Fort Lewis (one first-place vote, 96 pts) in third, Regis (81 pts) in fourth, DSU (79 pts) in fifth and MSU-Denver (78 pts) in sixth to round out the top half of the 12-team poll.

In addition, DSU’s top-returning goal scorer, junior forward Moises Medina, was the Trailblazers’ lone representative on the RMAC’s preseason all-conference team.

Dixie State, which opened its fall training camp Monday, will host Snow College in an exhibition friendly this Friday inside Trailblazer Stadium at 5 p.m., before traveling to Henderson for a Sunday exhibition match at College of Southern Nevada at 9 a.m. PT. DSU will close its exhibition slate at home with a final tune-up vs. Western Wyoming CC on Thursday, Aug. 23, at 6 p.m.

DSU officially kicks off its 2018 season at Texas-Permian Basin on Thursday, Aug. 30, followed by its home opener two days later vs. Ottawa University at Trailblazer Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. The Trailblazers will make their RMAC debut on Friday, Sept. 14, at in-state foe Westminster College, and they will play the first of seven home conference matches a week later with a date against Colorado-Colorado Springs on Friday, Sept. 21. The 2018 RMAC Men’s Soccer Tournament will be held Oct. 30-Nov. 4, with the winner of the tournament earning the conference’s automatic bid to the 2018 NCAA South Central Regionals.

Jonny Broadhead (Colorado State-Pueblo, 12-5-0 overall record) begins his second season on the Trailblazer sideline after guiding DSU to a 12-win season last year, which included a fifth-place finish (8-5-0) in its final season of Pacific West Conference play. Broadhead is joined on the DSU bench again this year by second-year student-assistant coach and former Dixie State standout goalkeeper Bradley Trella.

2018 Dixie State season outlook

Dixie State returns six starters and 12 letterwinners from last season’s 12-5-0 squad, highlighted by an RMAC preseason all-conference pick in junior forward Medina. Medina, who enters this season tied atop DSU’s career assists list (14), enjoyed a record-breaking season in 2017 as he set DSU single-season records for goals scored (12), assists (eight) and points (32) on his way to first-team all-PacWest and D2CCA West Region honors.

Four of Medina’s 12 goals last year were game-winning scores, and he became just the second player in program history to record two hat tricks in one season, doing so vs. Colorado-Colorado Springs and at home against Point Loma. Medina finished the 2017 campaign on a tear as he scored at least one goal in five of his final seven matches of the year, and he tallied at least one point in 11 of 17 matches played overall.

In all, the Trailblazers scored 36 goals last season and return 72 percent of that offensive output in 2018, including junior midfielder Jandir Porta, who finished second behind Medina with six goals and six assists. Additionally, junior forward Christian Hall is back after a three-goal sophomore campaign in 2017, while senior MF Dominic Damato and junior forward Gustavo Ortega netted two goals apiece a season ago.

Between the pipes, junior netminder Zach Nielson returns after a stellar 2017 season that saw him earn PacWest co-Goalkeeper of the Year honors. Nielson started in 10 of 15 matches played in goal and posted a 9-5-0 record, with four of those nine victories coming via shutout, including three PacWest shutout results. He finished with a 1.42 GAA and 52 saves overall, while his nine wins in goal were good for second on DSU’s single-season wins list.