Utah State soccer is set to open the 2018 season Thursday, Aug. 16, in a 5:30 p.m. MT match at Sam Houston State.

There will not be a live stream available Thursday, but live stats will be provided. A link to the live stats will be posted on the Utah State soccer social media pages.

Thursday will serve as the season-opening match for both Utah State and Sam Houston State. The Bearkats did play a pair of exhibition matches, battling both UTSA and Baylor to 1-1 draws. SHSU returns seven starters and 13 total letterwinners from the 2017 team that posted a record of 7-9-2 while going 4-5-2 in Southland Conference play. Tom Brown is beginning his 11th season as the head coach at Sam Houston State where he has an overall record of 80-100-17.

All-time, Utah State is 2-0 against Sam Houston State. The two teams last met in 2016, when the Aggies took an 8-0 win over the Bearkats in Logan.

Utah State returns six starters and 11 total letterwinners to the 2018 roster while welcoming 10 newcomers. Sophomore midfielder Ashley Cardozo is the top offensive returner for the Aggies, as she netted nine goals and added six assists in 2017. Last season, the Aggies posted a 9-7-3 record on the year while going 4-5-2 in Mountain West play. Heather Cairns is starting her 16th season as the head coach of the Utah State program, where she has compiled an overall record of 154-117-37.