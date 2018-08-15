AMERICAN FORK — A man previously convicted of lewdness has been charged in a new case of voyeurism against a teenage girl.

On Aug. 2, Dustin Michael Scott, 30, of American Fork, was charged in 4th District Court with voyeurism against a child under 14, a class A misdemeanor.

On July 19, Scott was observed by others in the checkout line of a Deseret Industries store taking pictures with his phone of a 6-year-old girl, according to charging documents.

Scott claimed to officers that he was taking a picture of a shirt, the charges state. But when officers checked his "deleted" photo album, two pictures of young girls were there, according to a search warrant affidavit.

"Dustin claimed to have accidentally taken the photographs. The photographs that were claimed to have been taken accidentally have the female child as the focal point," the warrant notes.

After conducting a search of his phone, investigators found "multiple photos of young female juveniles" mainly between the ages of 6 and 16, according to court documents.

"The juveniles in the photos do not appear to be aware that their photo is being taken," the charges state.

One series of photos, that had a date stamp of October, indicates that Scott was following a 13-year-old girl around the store and taking pictures of her, according to court documents. One of the photographs is an "up-skirt photo," the charges state.

In 2016 Scott was charged with three counts of lewdness and four counts of lewdness involving a child. According to a police affidavit filed in 4th District Court, Scott followed a mother and her six children through a Lindon Walmart and exposed himself.

"Dustin followed the children around the area for approximately five minutes pulling his zipper open," the affidavit states. "Each time the mother would look toward Dustin or walk near him, he would cover the front of his pants with his iPad."

When interviewed by police, he admitted he did it "for the thrill of it," because he didn't think the children would tell anyone, the affidavit states.

As part of a plea deal, he was convicted of three counts of lewdness, but the lewdness involving a child charges were dismissed.