DRAPER — The body of a fallen Utah firefighter killed in the line of duty in California will be returned to Utah Wednesday evening.

A plane carrying the body of Draper Fire Battalion Chief Matt "Matty" Burchett, 42, is expected to arrive at the Utah Air National Guard base, 765 N. 2200 West, at about 5:45 p.m. His casket will be flown to Utah by the California Air National Guard on a C130-J plane from the Ukiah Municipal Airport.

Burchett’s wife, brother and a family friend were flown on Utah Gov. Gary Herbert’s plane to California to accompany their loved one's casket home.

The Cal Fire Honor Guard has been watching over Burchett's body since his death. They will deliver his casket along with an honor guard representative from both the Draper Fire Department and Unified Fire Authority.

A processional of fire engines, Utah Highway Patrol motorcycles and Draper police cars will then escort the hearse carrying Burchett's casket along I-215 to the Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 1007 S. Jordan Parkway.

Burchett, a veteran firefighter with a speciality in wildland firefighting, was killed Monday while helping crews fighting the Mendocino Complex Fire north of San Francisco. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said a tree fell on Burchett. He was flown by medical helicopter out of the area to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

About 40 firefighters from Salt Lake City, Draper, Murray, Lone Peak, Provo, Uintah City in Weber County and West Valley City left Utah on Aug. 2 to join more than 12,000 firefighters from throughout the country who are helping California firefighters.

Burchett joined the Draper Fire Department in May after serving the Unified Fire Authority for 20 years.

Funeral plans had not yet been announced. A fund has been set up by the Utah Firefighters Emerald Society to help Burchett's family.

This story will be updated throughout the day.