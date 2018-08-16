Our senators, Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch, should follow the previous GOP precedent of waiting until after the election to confirm a new Supreme Court justice.

There are many senators that are retiring or lost their primaries. As those individuals no longer accurately represent their populations, whether it be that they won’t be re-elected or they are simply retiring, they are no longer the cog that fits the machine that is their electorate.

Our senators must act to ensure that a lifelong member of the Supreme Court accurately represents the United States and wait for the American people to elect the senators who will make that decision.

They must stick to their principles and follow them. Changing the rules of the game while they are playing is something 4-year-old children would do while playing Candy Land, not Congress.

The GOP set the precedent; now they should follow it.

Shaina Runolfson

Holladay