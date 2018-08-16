I was driving behind a black pickup truck last night going up Provo Canyon when the driver threw a lit cigarette out of the window. Sparks from the cigarette scattered and blew across the road. There was dry brush all along Highway 189 between Bridal Veil Falls and Vivian Park.

I couldn't believe someone could be so stupid or irresponsible. These are the kind of people who start wildfires. I hope everyone will remind clueless friends not do this — ever.

Report it if you witness such a dangerously threatening act.

Jim Green

Heber