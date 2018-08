HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The annual Veterans Resource Fair, hosted by GOP Rep. Rob Bishop, is set for Monday, Sept. 10, at the Hill Aerospace Museum, 7961 Wardleigh Road.

During the event, which will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., veterans and their families in the 1st Congressional District can learn more about their benefits and have questions answered directly by representatives from federal, state and local agencies, as well as veteran advocacy organizations.