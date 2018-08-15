WEST JORDAN — A Taylorsville man was charged this week with sexually abusing two children while they were out on a walk to get snow cones.

Dylan Walker Deverall, 25, is charged in 3rd District Court with two counts of sexual abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

Two girls, ages 12 and 13, along with a 3-year-old brother of one of the girls, went to get a snow cone in the area of 7020 S. Redwood Road on June 8 when Deverall approached them and asked them for money, according to charging documents.

The girls did not know Deverall and kept walking. But he followed and tried to touch the young boy's hair, police say. Deverall also inappropriately touched one of the girls, who then left the others to hide behind the snow cone shack, the charges state.

Deverall then inappropriately touched the other girl before she walked away, according to the charges.

West Jordan police were called and found Deverall nearby and arrested him.