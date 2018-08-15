SALT LAKE CITY — Count My Vote made its case before the Utah Supreme Court for getting on the November election ballot Wednesday after being disqualified because nearly 3,000 residents had their names removed from its initiative petitions.

The justices peppered lawyers for the group seeking a change in the law and the state defending Utah's initiative petition process with questions during a nearly two-hour hearing in what Attorney General Sean Reyes afterward called a "hot bench."

Much of the argument centered on a person's right to sign and remove their signature from a ballot initiative petition. Justices also honed in on the 30-day period during which signers can remove their names after the petition is submitted to the state elections office for verification.

Count My Vote attorney Matt Cannon said the ability for people to take their names off the petition amounts to "veto power" over the entire initiative.

Utah Solicitor General Tyler Green defended the 30-day window, noting those supporting an initiative have more than eight months to collect signatures.

Nearly 3,000 people had their names removed from the Count My Vote initiative, intended to maintain the current candidate nomination process that offers an alternative to the traditional political party caucus and convention system.

As a result, the initiative fell short of the required signatures in three state Senate districts where the required threshold had been exceeded, according to the lieutenant governor's office, which oversees elections.

Keep My Voice, a group that had initially intended to circulate a counterinitiative doing away with the 2014 legislative compromise known as SB54 that created the dual path to the primary ballot, targeted the initiative in specific Senate districts.

Backers of the initiative for the dual track asked the Utah Supreme Court to throw out the provision in the law allowing for voter signatures to be removed. The group contends if the provision is either declared unconstitutional or determined not to have been followed correctly, the Count My Vote initiative should be on the November ballot.

The court took the issue under advisement but is expected to rule before the state elections office certifies the ballot on Aug. 31.

Count My Vote argues that the signature removal process "stacks the deck" in favor of an initiative's opponents.

The "relative ease" by which an opposition group can remove signatures, especially considering the difficulty of obtaining valid signatures, "imposes an undue burden on the people's constitutional right to initiative legislation," the petition states.

It says voter names and other identifying information submitted to qualify for the ballot serve as a "treasure map" for opponents who can "prevent an initiative from reaching the ballot by aggressively targeting signers" in key districts.

The law does not tip the scale toward initiative foes who urge signers to have their names erased, Green argued court filings. As evidence, he said, three of four initiatives in Utah, including a medical marijuana question that faced a similar signature-removal push, won enough support to make the November ballot.

Green argued in court documents that "the state obviously shares (Count My Vote's) desire that elections and initiatives be fair … but that also includes fairness for initiative signers" who retain the right to withdraw their names before a state-imposed deadline.

If the court were to rule unconstitutional and strike several pieces of the law that Count My Vote argues are unfair, it would throw the state elections office into chaos as it tries to come up with new rules ahead of the deadline to certify ballots, Green said.

Just over 113,000 voters statewide must sign an initiative, and the threshold must be met in at least 26 of the 29 districts. Count My Vote says it submitted more than 131,000 validated signatures.

