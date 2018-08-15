NORTH SALT LAKE — Utah Department of Transportation crews will close the eastbound I-215 off-ramp to northbound I-15 Friday at 9 p.m. through 5 a.m. Monday.

During the closure, crews will replace the pavement and install barriers as they build a new interchange at Redwood Road.

The same closure will take place beginning at 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 24, through 5 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 27.

UDOT said motorists should expect construction-related congestion during the closure, and those with time-sensitive travel should consider alternate routes.