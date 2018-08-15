CEDAR CITY — Southern Utah University has tapped Jean Boreen, an administrator at Northern Arizona University, to be the new dean for the College of Humanities and Social Science.

Boreen has over two decades of experience in administration and service at the university level. Her past academic appointments include associate dean for the College of Arts and Letters, chairwoman of the English department, and coordinator of the English education program at the Arizona institution.

As the dean at SUU, Boreen will oversee the anthropology, communication, criminal justice, English, languages, history, philosophy, political science, psychology, public administration, secondary education and sociology programs.

Boreen earned a Bachelor of Arts in English and a Master of Arts in English (Literature) from Iowa State University. She earned her doctorate in English Education from the University of Iowa.