There’s still a lot to consider when it comes to medical marijuana, one of the initiatives Utahns will vote on in November.

Doug Wilks, editor of the Deseret News, and opinion editor Boyd Matheson discussed the topic in a segment of KSL’s Sunday Edition. They addressed the topics of who is funding the initiative and what voters need to know before going to the polls.

“Are there outside influences trying to dictate to Utah what Utah should be?” Wilks said about the involvement of Marijuana Policy Project, a national lobbying group based in Washington, D.C., in both drafting and funding the initiative.

Regardless of the outside support, there are still hundreds of donations coming from Utahns that have helped to fund the medical marijuana initiative, creating arguments from both sides about what Utah really wants.

“I think it’s important for people to realize that they can be for medical marijuana and against this initiative,” Matheson said.

As November draws closer, Matheson said the real question Utahns should ask themselves is “In our rush to alleviate the suffering of some, do we create more suffering for others?”

