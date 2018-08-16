Utah State football will have two of its Mountain West road games this fall televised live on AT&T SportsNet, it was announced Wednesday.

Utah State’s road game at Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 20, and its road game at Colorado State on Saturday, Nov. 13, will both be televised live on AT&T SportsNet. USU’s game against the Cowboys begins at 12:30 p.m., while its game against the Rams begins at noon.

Utah State opens the 2018 season on Friday, Aug. 31, at Michigan State at 5 p.m., in a game that will be nationally televised on the Big Ten Network. USU will then return home for three-straight home games to conclude the month of September.

Both of Utah State's non-conference home games will air exclusively on Facebook, as it hosts New Mexico State on Saturday, Sept. 8, and Tennessee Tech on Thursday, Sept. 13. Both games begin at 6 p.m. USU’s Mountain West home opener against Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 22, will be nationally televised on one of the ESPN Networks, and a kick time will be announced in September.

Following its only bye week of the season, Utah State returns to the road to face in-state rival BYU on Friday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m., in a game that will be nationally televised on ESPN2.

Utah State's Mountain West home games against UNLV on Saturday, Oct. 13; New Mexico on Saturday, Oct. 27; and San José State on Saturday, Nov. 10, will also appear on Facebook with each game scheduled to kick off at 2 p.m.

Utah State begins the month of November with a Mountain West road game at Hawai’i on Saturday, Nov. 3, at 10 p.m., and it concludes the regular season at Boise State on Saturday, Nov. 24, in a nationally televised game that will appear on one of the ESPN Networks.