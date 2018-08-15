Taysom Hill turned in an impressive performance last week as he led the New Orleans Saints to a 24-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Hill was 8 of 9 passing for 72 yards and he ran seven times for 52 yards and a touchdown. He showed that he is a legitimate candidate to back up Drew Brees this season.

Listen to the New Orleans Advocate's Nick Underhill review Hill's performance here. Watch Hill's 21-yard run against the Jaguars here.

BYU's QB Battle

The talk of BYU's fall camp has been, of course, the quarterbacks.

This week, offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes announced that the final candidates to start Sept. 1 at Arizona are senior Tanner Mangum and freshman Zach Wilson.

What does this announcement mean? Could Wilson become the first true freshman quarterback to start a season-opener for BYU? Or will the Cougars rely on the experience of Mangum?

According to 247.com sports, BYU can't go wrong with either QB.

And finally ...

A little more than two years ago, BYU announced a home-and-home football deal with Baylor.

This week, we learned the exact dates when those games will be played, according to Baylor's media guide.

The Cougars will face the Bears on Oct. 16, 2021 at Baylor’s McLane Stadium, and Baylor will play at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Sept. 10, 2022.