SALT LAKE CITY — Here’s a look at the news for Aug. 15.

Operation Rio Grande celebrates 1-year anniversary

Utah leaders celebrated the one-year anniversary of Operation Rio Grande, an effort to curb drug and homeless issues across the Salt Lake area, the Deseret News reported.

State, city and county leaders gathered at The Gateway mall Tuesday to mark the anniversary.

They all reported on the successes of the operation so far.

"There is no 'mission accomplished' banner hanging behind us," said Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox.

He said the officials have found "problems, roadblocks and impediments we knew would be there."

Idaho nuclear power plan could be ‘game changing’ for Utah

A new modular nuclear power plant design in Idaho might have benefits for Utah, according to the Deseret News.

Edward McGinnis, principal deputy assistant secretary for the U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Nuclear Energy, said the NuScale Technology design will display the new phase of nuclear energy.

And it could be “game changing” for Utah.

"I would say that I have never seen a moment in time in the United States from a transformative perspective that we are seeing in nuclear energy," he said.

Utah driver's licenses could cause issues

Utahns might have some problems when they arrive at the airport if they’re using their state-issued IDs, according to the Deseret News.

A missing star on Utah’s driver’s licenses could lead to people getting turned away.

Stars are important for the Department of Homeland Security. The licenses are supposed to have them.

"It's a card design flaw that's causing this problem," Chris Caras, director of the Utah Driver's License Division, told a legislative panel Tuesday.

Nearly 40 people dead in Italy bridge collapse

Thirty-nine people died Tuesday when a bridge in Genoa collapsed at about 12 p.m. local time, ruining 35 cars and three trucks too, according to Al Jazeera.

The 50-meter Morandi Bridge is one of the city’s “main arteries.”

Prosecutors launched an investigation into the collapse as rescuers search for more survivors.

Francesco Cozzi, the head of Genoa’s public prosecutor’s office, said he is ready to "open a file for negligent multiple homicide and disaster.”

Weather and corrosion could have been factors in the collapse.

