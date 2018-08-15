SALT LAKE CITY — Fresh off the best individual season of his seven-year career, the new-look Ricky Rubio took a seat Vivint Arena for Day 2 of the Utah Jazz Summer League on Tuesday, July 3.

Rubio’s thick beard, man-bun, tattoos, and throwback home John Stockton mountain jersey were on display as he enjoyed the action from the stands.

Jazz fans have grown accustomed to the Spaniard floor general’s sense of fashion, not only on the court but off the hardwood as well and this was just another example.

In addition to his longtime Adidas endorsement, Rubio appeared in H&M ads to spotlight his summer fashion picks.

Although the H&M social media collaboration wasn’t a major campaign for Rubio yet, discussions are currently in the works to be extended to something “a little larger” in the future, according to his spokesperson.

Rubio’s summer picks included twill shorts, button-down tops, shades and stylish hats. In December, he revealed to GQ magazine that he often picks up style tips from the Pinterest social network.

“I’ll go on there and see guys with man-buns and beards now that I have one,” Rubio told GQ. “If I see a look that I like, I try to copy.”

Since being acquired by the Jazz from the Minnesota Timberwolves last summer via trade, Rubio has worked tirelessly to make an impact in the community. He fulfilled a promise to his late mother, Tona Vives, by launching The Ricky Rubio Foundationon Thursday, July 19 in Barcelona, Spain to increase awareness and promote lung cancer prevention. His basketball camps have also provided free prizes and tickets to games throughout the season.

Even after being named a finalist for the NBA Cares Community Assist Award, Rubio isn’t exempt from occasional jokes by his teammates for his wardrobe selection. In fact, after sharing some of his H&M modeling photos on Instagram this summer, Jazz players Joe Ingles, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert all lit him up in the comments section.

It’s all out of love, though.

Trying new threads is always a risk, but Rubio seems to be comfortable in his choices.

“Ricky’s always been the pretty boy, that’s what I call him, from when he got to the league so it’s pretty cool to see that,” Mitchell told the Deseret News. “He’s been wearing H&M a lot all year, so it’s pretty cool to see him have that advertisement. That’s pretty dope.

“I’m happy for him, but I’m definitely going to get on him about some of the outfits, though,” he added, laughing. “Like the hats and all that good stuff, but he has his own style and he loves it and I know there are things that I wear that he will let me know about but I love it. That’s what makes everybody on this team special but it’s pretty cool to see that for him.”