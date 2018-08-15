MIDVALE — A 26-year-old man was shot by a Unified police officer in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant early Wednesday.

The man was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered to be life-threatening, according to police. The officer was not injured.

The incident began about 1:30 a.m. when an officer spotted a man acting "erratically" in the parking lot of a closed McDonald's, 425 W. 7200 South, though police did not immediately go into detail about what the man was doing that raised the officer's suspicion.

"It is 1:30 in the morning. The McDonald’s is closed. So anytime anyone is wandering around at night in a closed business parking lot, just that behavior in and of itself would invoke some suspicion,” said Unified Police Sgt. Melody Gray.

At some point after the officer approached the man to talk to him, the two became involved in a scuffle or fight, Gray said. The man pulled out an undisclosed weapon, and the officer shot him, she said.

Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Contributing: Caitlin Burchill