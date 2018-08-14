Note: Gunnison finished with a 0-10 overall record in 2017 and was sixth in 2A North with a 0-5 record. It lost to North Sevier 32-15 in the 2A first round.

Gunnison 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

GUNNISON — Last season didn’t go quite to plan for the Gunnison Bulldogs. Plagued by injuries, Gunnison limped to a winless season, falling to North Sevier in the 2A first round.

“I think the biggest thing with last year is that we had a ton of injuries and adversity hit us. During camp, our starting running back got a concussion, so he decided he wasn’t going to play. After our first week of practice, one of our better starting linemen broke his ankle, so he was out for the whole year, then our best corner moved after the second week, so we were just kind of hit and hit and hit,” Gunnison coach Jack Pay said.

This year, the Bulldogs are hoping to avoid the injuries and rely on their 10 returning starters on offense and nine returning starters on defense to help them win games.

“It helps out tremendously. Looking at being able to have people come back with experience, having played in varsity games, play meaningful minutes, they understand what it’s like and they understand what’s needed in order to be successful at that. Last year, we had eight returning starters and just because of injuries and everything, we had to put a lot of these kids in and they got a lot of experience through that," Pay said. "We were an experienced team last year, and then injuries made us an inexperienced team, so I just hope we’re able to stay healthy and be able to put some stuff together, because we can be a very good team if we can just stay healthy and be able to mesh and come together.”

Gunnison Bulldogs at a glance

Coach: Jack Pay enters his fourth year as Gunnison head coach. He holds a 4-26 record.

Gunnison Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Jack Pay

2016 offensive production: 13.8 ppg (11th in 2A)

10 returning starters

Spread offense

Key offensive returning starters

Thomas Yardley (RB/OL): Yardley had 152 yards rushing and a touchdown last year, but it’s sounding like Yardley will transition to the offensive line.

Yardley had 152 yards rushing and a touchdown last year, but it’s sounding like Yardley will transition to the offensive line. Caden Madsen (QB): Madsen had 445 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2017. He will be the starting quarterback this season.

Returning offensive starters

Offensive newcomers to watch

Pay’s comments on the quarterback situation:

“We’re going to move one of our starting receivers, Caden Madsen, he started for me last year at receiver, we’re moving him. He’ll be a senior, so he’s going to come in and start for us. He’s a really, really athletic kid and has amazing ball skills, so he’s looked really good. I’m been very happy with his progress through his reads, through his decision making, being able to check the ball down when needed — that was something we had struggled with in the past, check the ball down and try to force in into certain situations — and he’s done a great job at that. I’ve been extremely pleased with his progress moving into quarterback. Another thing with his leadership as well, he probably would prefer to play receiver, that’s where he would prefer to be, he’s willing to sacrifice for the team and play quarterback and his attitude about that has been amazing. He’s come in, hasn’t complained, just got to work, working extremely hard. He’s helping the other receivers, he’s been in that spot. He knows exactly how the routes are run, where they should be with route depth and the little things, so he’s able to the receivers who are fairly inexperienced and say, ‘Hey, this is what we need from you,' so that part has been really, really good. He’s been doing amazing. I’ve been really, really happy with his progress and what he’s doing.”

Pay’s comments on the offensive line:

“Our O-line right now is looking very good, which, obviously, that’s a huge part of anything is having a good line. One of the kids starting at offensive line (Brandon Tucker), we’re considering transferring out to receiver. He played offensive line for us last year, just out of necessity, we had a ton of injuries on our offensive line last year. So, he was a sophomore last year, but he was just one of the kids that we had, so we’ve transitioned him from tight end, to offensive line, and now we’re in the process of looking at if we transition Thomas (Yardley) to offensive line, he’s someone we can transition to one of our receivers, so it’s still kind of in play there. But even if we have that, we have four returning starters and one that started at running back, but is still very, very explosive, very big and strong and someone that can do it. Our line is looking phenomenal, I’m really pleased with where we’re at there."

Keys for Offensive Success in 2018: Gunnison will have to replace its starting quarterback and leading running back from last season, so a tall task is ahead for new quarterback Caden Madsen. Madsen will need to get acclimated quickly, but does have an experienced group of offensive linemen to protect him.

Gunnison Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Sean Jensen

2017 defensive production: 38.7 ppg (12th in 2A)

9 returning starters

4-2-5 defense

Key defensive returning starters

Thomas Yardley (LB): Yardley lead the team in tackles last year, with 75 tackles and an interception.

Yardley lead the team in tackles last year, with 75 tackles and an interception. Hayden Booth (DL): Booth had 42 tackles and two sacks last season.

Returning defensive starters

Kolton Petersen (LB)

Ty Hill (DL)

Caden Madsen (CB)

Brandon Tucker (S)

Hayden Booth (DL)

Thomas Yardley (LB)

Chance Helms (S)

Parker Judy (DL)

Kade Sanderson (DL)

Pay’s comments on the defensive line:

“We have a lot more depth on the defensive line than we’ve ever had, which is nice. Hopefully, fingers crossed, we don’t have injuries that force that depth to go down. Our front six — four D-linemen and then our two inside linebackers — are looking really, really good in that regard. They’re picking up the nuances of the new defense and they are doing a lot of great things there. We’re really excited for what that’s going to bring for us. They’re a very physical group. We really want to focus on being able to stop the run first, not having the blitz do that. I think the kids we have there, as well as some of the depth behind them, will really make it so we can do that.”

Pay’s comments on Thomas Yardley:

“So Thomas Yardley, he’s going to be one of our leaders on defense, he’s a very, very big, strong, physical kid. Been a really good leader, so we’re looking at maybe putting him at offensive line as well. He’s growing, he’s over 200 pounds, so he looks, physically, just looks amazing. He works really hard, he’s definitely becoming a good leader as well and is doing the things that he needs to, even being OK with going to offensive line from running back, that’s oftentimes hard for a lot of kids to do, to sacrifice for the team and be selfless, playing offensive line. Him being willing to do that sacrifice for the team really says a lot about who he is.”

Pay’s comments on Kolton Peterson:

“The biggest leader I see on our defense is Kole Peterson. He started his sophomore year and he was the one that broke his ankle after the first week of practice last year and wasn’t able to play last year. He’s going to play linebacker. He’s done a great job of coming in and being a vocal leader, a great job being a leader in his play. He’s cut down some weight, he’s worked hard in the weight room, so we’re looking forward to him stepping in and doing really well there.

Pay’s comments on Hayden Booth:

“I think he’ll do really well. He’s somebody that did a lot for us last year at his defensive end spot and so we’re looking for him to come in and really anchor the defensive line. We’ve played with him there, we’ve also played with him a little bit at some linebacker, as well, so he’s a very versatile kid, he can play some D-end for us, he can play some linebacker for us, so we’re looking at both areas there for him. I feel like he’s going to come in and have a solid year, both offensive and defensively. He’s come, continued to improve, we’re looking for big things out of him.”

Pay’s comments on the type of defense Gunnison will run in 2018:

“One thing that we looked at, as far as when we were looking through the season and things that we wanted to improve on or change, we wanted to go to a defense that we could focus on stopping the run first. It seemed like we were always answering and adjusting to what other teams were doing to us, so we decided to switch from a 4-3 to a 4-2-5 or a 4-4 so we can make sure we stop the run first and be a gap control team that way, then worry about the pass when we we’re forced to do that, but especially in our league, that’s where we want to start, we wanted to become more of a run-first and be able to continue to dictate and do things based on what we wanted to instead of responding to what other people were doing.”

Keys for Defensive Success in 2017: Gunnison has nowhere to go but up on defense this season, after finishing last in points allowed per game in the 2A classification last season. Hayden Booth and Thomas Yardley will be key in the Bulldogs’ defensive success this season.

Coaches preseason 2A North straw poll: Sixth

Deseret News 2A North prediction: Fifth

Key Region Game: at South Summit, Sept. 21 (Week 6)

Bottom line: Coming off a winless season, but returning 10 starters on offense and nine on defense, one has to figure the Bulldogs will win a couple games this season. The success of new quarterback Caden Madsen will have a lot to do with the success of the Gunnison offense. On defense, Thomas Yardley and Hayden Booth will be big on the defensive side.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — at Milford, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — NORTH SEVIER, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — SOUTH SEVIER, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Enterprise, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — NORTH SUMMIT, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — at South Summit, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at American Leadership, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — DELTA, 7 p.m.

Oct. 12 — at Millard, 7 p.m.

Felts Facts for Gunnison

All-time record: 74-195 (28 years)

Region championships: 0

Playoff appearances: 13

Current playoff appearance streak: 3 (2015-2017)

All-time playoff record: 4-13

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0

Most played rivalry: 27 meetings with South Summit dating back to 1992. South Summit leads 22-5.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Gunnison had Utah’s only paid head female football coach. Vicki Brandt, an English, French and journalism teacher, spearheaded Gunnison’s efforts to start a football program in 1989. For a year she organized training camps and rallied community support for equipment and field construction. Two weeks before she was to coach the first game, the school board acknowledged her as the sole person responsible for the program, paid her and hired Ron Dalley to replace her.

Last 5

2017 — 0-10 (0-5 in 2A North - 2A First round)

2016 — 3-7 (2-3 in 2A North – 2A First round)

2015 — 1-9 (0-5 in 2A North – 2A First round)

2014 — 2-8 (1-5 in 2A North -- Missed playoffs)

2013 — 4-7 (2-4 in 2A North – 2A Quarterfinals)

Gunnison coaching history

2015-current — Jack Pay (4-23)

2014 — Trent Halliday (2-8)

2010-2013 — Yori Ludvigson (12-28)

1994-2009 — Rhett Jackson (63-126)

1990-1993 — Ron Dalley (5-22)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2016 — Kyler White, WR/LB

2013 — Tyson Moosman, QB

2013 — Jacob Hatch, WR/DB

2012 — Braden Harris, RB/LB

2011 — Braden Harris, RB/LB

2010 — Jantz Jensen, TE/LB

To view second team and honorable mention all-staters through the years, check out the Deseret News All-State Archives.