The Utah Jazz announced Tuesday they have waived David Stockton, the son of Hall of Fame former Jazz point guard John Stockton.

This comes after German club Medi Bayreuth announced in early August it had signed the younger Stockton. His brother Michael, who played at Westminster College in Salt Lake City, also plays in Germany.

David Stockton played in three games for the Jazz last season, averaging 3.3 points in 3.0 minutes per games. He played four minutes and scored two points in Utah's Game 3 playoff loss to Houston in the NBA Western Conference's second round.

Stockton initially joined Utah on a 10-day contract in March and signed for the remainder of the season.