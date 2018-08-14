For BYU golfers Rhett Rasmussen and Peter Kuest, there’s still a chance to make the match play portion of the U.S. Amateur Golf Championship at Pebble Beach, California. However both players can’t make it.

You see, Rasmussen, a native of Draper who will be a junior at BYU this fall, and Kuest, a junior-to-be from Fresno, will be part of a 24-man playoff for one spot in match play after both finished in a tie for 64th place at 4-over-par 147 after two rounds at the Spyglass and Pebble Beach golf courses.

Because of a lack of daylight and the number of players involved, the playoff couldn’t be held Tuesday evening. So the 24 golfers will tee off between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. local time at Pebble Beach’s par-3 No. 17 hole. The playoff will continue until just one player is left for the final spot in the tournament.

Two other golfers with Utah ties, 2018 State Amateur champion Preston Summerhays and University of Utah golfer Kyler Dunkle, both missed the cut with scores of 151 and 158.