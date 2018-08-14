Skyler and Nicole Johnston and their children — Bryn, Katelyn, Mariah, Landon and Carson — walk into Smith's Ballpark carrying their free foam fingers during Read with the Bees night at Smith's Ballpark in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. The event was the culmination of the summer reading program presented by Read Today, the Deseret News and KSL, in partnership with McDonald's and Gov. Gary Herbert's office. The summer reading program challenged children ages 2-14 to read or be read to for 20 minutes a day. Those who completed the challenge received tickets to the Bees game and other treats.

