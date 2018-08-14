BYU women’s basketball will embark on a four-game, 12-day European tour Aug. 18-30, to the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovenia and Italy.

The team will play games in Prague, Vienna, Lake Bled and Rome.

Fifteen of the 16 members on the upcoming 2018-19 squad will travel and compete. Sophomore center and the reigning West Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year Sara Hamson will not join the team due to a recent knee injury.

In 2017-18, the Cougars compiled a 16-14, 11-4 record. BYU returns five letterwinners, including two starters who saw playing time last year. Along with three redshirt freshmen, the Cougars will have six additional freshmen who will be vying for playing time this upcoming season.

“We’re excited for the opportunity to go on this tour, play some games and experience the history and culture of the four countries we are visiting,” BYU head coach Jeff Judkins said. “We greatly appreciate the support we receive from our boosters that allows us to go on this trip."

Judkins went on to talk about how this experience will be good for his young team.

“The extra practices and games will hopefully give us an idea of how our new kids are coming along, especially since we have a very young team,” Judkins added.

Under NCAA rules, teams are allowed a foreign tour once every four years along with 10 additional practice days.

The Cougars’ last trip abroad was in 2014 when the team traveled and played four games in Spain. This will be the first time the team has traveled to the Czech Republic and Austria. BYU has previously played games in Italy and Slovenia.