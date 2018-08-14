Two weeks into fall camp and still no starting quarterback. But Deseret News BYU beat writers Dick Harmon, Jeff Call and Brandon Gurney will tell you that’s not the only quarterback question worth discussing.

What about the merits of keeping the decision under wraps until taking the field in the Cougars’ opener against Arizona? Or the battle for the No. 3 spot on the depth chart? Word is that sleeping on freshman Jaren Hall might be a mistake.

Harmon, Call and Gurney explore these topics and more (top recruits to watch as the prep football season opens this week; who will be manning the center position for the Cougars; and what about all the players the Cougars have backed away from during the past 12 months).

All will be discussed and explored in the second installment of the Deseret News’ Cougar Insiders podcast.