In May 2009, the Mormon Historic Sites Foundation sponsored a banquet to honor Wilford C. Wood for his service and contributions in connection with historic sites and artifacts of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Wanting to keep the memory of Latter-day Saint history from being forgotten, Wood, who had passed away in 1968, featured the words, “Lest We Forget,” in the letterhead of his personal stationery. It is heartening to see that spirit reflected in the efforts of others who have an interest in historic sites and events.

Kenneth Mays Heritage Park, Kaysville, Utah.

The result of one such effort is seen at the Heritage Park in Kaysville. Situated there are a pioneer cabin and a wooden structure with an attached re-created mill wheel, reminiscent of the mill that once operated near that very site.

The cabin was the idea of Sharon Hadley who, at the time, was president of the Kaysville Daughters of the Utah Pioneers company. Seeking a historic project to take on, Hadley and her associates were allowed to move an old cabin once owned by George Pilling Adams that was still standing in nearby Layton City. By soliciting donations, the DUP members financed moving the cabin to a prepared site in Heritage Park.

Once completed, the cabin, associated artifacts, and the re-created mill were gifted to the city of Kaysville, which maintains the structure and mill building along with the park. The DUP staffs the cabin with volunteer docents on certain days and times so that it can be open to the public.

An interpretive panel at the site notes: “The cabin will be used by the DUP to keep alive the stories, activities, and facts about the early pioneers.” Picturing History, which has a similar purpose, salutes the Kaysville DUP company along with all such organizations and individuals for any and all efforts in keeping history alive — “Lest we forget.”