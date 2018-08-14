Utah State's football team held its 11th practice of the 2018 season Tuesday afternoon, and the Aggie wide receivers are looking to be the most explosive position on the field for the offense this fall.

Utah State returns a stable of wide receivers who combined to catch 99 passes for 1,292 yards with 10 touchdowns a year ago in seniors Ron’quavion Tarver and Aaren Vaughns, junior Chad Artist and sophomores Jordan Nathan and Savon Scarver.

In all, these five wide receivers have combined to play in 76 games with 32 starts during their careers, which includes 54 games and 26 starts in 2017.

“We are really excited about the wideouts this fall,” said outside receivers coach Jovon Bouknight. “We have a really talented group, and we feel like the wideouts can be the most explosive position on the offense this year. As far as potential and talent, this is one of the best groups we have had. There are still a lot of question marks and we are not sure yet who is going to be those go-to guys, but we have a lot of options to choose from.”

Tarver highlights this group of returners as he earned third-team all-Mountain West honors from Phil Steele’s Magazine last season as he led the team in every receiving category, catching 48 passes for 569 yards (11.9 ypr) and seven touchdowns.

Tarver has played in 25 games with 19 starts during his USU career and has caught 94 passes for 1,171 yards (12.5 ypr) and 10 touchdowns. In fact, Tarver is just 39 receptions and six touchdown catches shy of entering the top 10 all-time in school history in each category.

“Ron’quavion has put in the time and effort this offseason and has become the leader of the group. He has really set the tone, and he is going to have a big year,” added Bouknight.

Nathan started 12 of the 13 games he played in last season and caught 25 passes for 324 yards (13.0 ypr) and two touchdowns. Vaughns caught 14 passes for 155 yards (11.1 ypr), as he played in 12 games with one start. Scarver finished the season with 11 receptions for 240 yards (21.8 ypr) and one touchdown in 13 games played, and Artist has caught two passes in 13 games during his first two years.

One newcomer here with plenty of experience in the program is senior DJ Nelson, who moved over from the quarterback position last spring. Nelson has played in 38 games in his Aggie career and began seeing action at wide receiver late last year as he caught two passes for 29 yards.

“We have a lot of playmaking ability in a lot of different spots,” said Nelson. “This is a talented group, and a lot of guys will be able to play and help the team this fall.

“This is the first time in the five years that I have been here that we have had the same offensive coordinator for more than one year, so it’s been great to be able to have the extra year to grasp the offense.”

Other Aggies who will have an opportunity for playing time at wide receiver in 2018 include sophomore Taylor Compton, who appeared in two games last season, and freshman Preston Curtis, who redshirted a year ago.

In addition to the eight returning players here, Utah State has added several newcomers who could make immediate contributions this fall in senior transfer Jalen Greene and junior transfer Deven Heckstall, along with incoming freshmen Sam Lockett, Tim Patrick Jr., Jackson Prince and Devin Thompkins.

Tuesday was the 11th of 24 practices for the Aggies leading up to their season-opening game at Michigan State on Friday, Aug. 31, at 5 p.m. MT, in a game that will be nationally televised on the Big Ten Network. Utah State then begins its home season the following weekend against New Mexico State on Saturday, Sept. 8, at 6 p.m., in a game that will be streamed live on Facebook. Mountain West play begins two weeks later as USU hosts Air Force on Saturday, Sept. 22, in a game that will be televised nationally on one of the ESPN Networks.

Utah State's first two scrimmages are closed to the public, but fans are invited to its last scrimmage as part of Football Family Fun Day at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 18, at 2 p.m.