The BYU cross-country program has announced its 2018 schedule, which features three home meets, including the West Coast Conference Championships and the NCAA Mountain Region Championships. All three home meets will be held at East Bay Golf Course.

This will be the first time the Cougars have hosted the WCC Championships and the sixth time they have hosted the NCAA Mountain Regional Championships. With three of the seven meets in Provo, this will provide local fans and alumni several opportunities to see BYU run in person.

“We are really excited that we get to host conference and regionals, so we have three meets at home, which is rare for cross-country,” said associate head cross-country coach Diljeet Taylor.

In regards to some of the season's away meets, Taylor said the team is also looking forward to traveling to those courses.

“We’re also excited to preview the NCAA Championships course in Wisconsin," he said. "We chose Notre Dame because it's a good course for us during that portion of the season from a training standpoint, and there perennially are very good teams at that meet.”

The Cougars will open the 2018 season on Saturday, Sept. 15, with the BYU Autumn Classic. They will then have three-straight road meets beginning with the Notre Dame Joe Piane Invite on Friday, Sept. 28, in Notre Dame, Indiana. From there, BYU will travel to Logan, Utah, on Friday, Oct. 5, for the Steve T. Reeder Memorial and Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Oct. 13, for the Pre-Nationals Invitational.

BYU will return home to prepare for the WCC Championships on Saturday, Oct. 27. The men’s team is looking to secure its fourth-consecutive conference title, while the women are looking to break a streak of three-straight second-place finishes and claim their first title since 2014. The Cougars will then host the NCAA Mountain Regional Championships on Friday, Nov. 9. BYU last hosted the Mountain Regional Championships in 2011.

The 2018 season concludes with the NCAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday, Nov. 17, in Madison, Wisconsin, at the Thomas Zimmer Championship Course. Last season, the men’s cross-country team finished third in the nation, while the women’s team took 11th place at the NCAA Cross Country Championships.