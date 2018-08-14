SALT LAKE CITY — President Donald Trump signed a bill Tuesday that two Utah Republicans pushed to create a three-digit telephone number similar to 911 for the national suicide prevention hotline.

Sen. Orrin Hatch and Rep. Chris Stewart were among lawmakers who introduced the legislation in May 2017.

The bill aims to reform the suicide prevention lifeline system and Veterans Crisis Line by requiring the Federal Communications Commission — working with the Department of Health and Human Services, and Department of Veterans Affairs — to study the system and make recommendations to Congress on how to improve it.

Hatch said he's grateful the legislation was signed into law.

"With this topic, my heart is both heavy and hopeful — heavy because suicide has already taken so many lives, hopeful because this legislation can turn the tide in the campaign against this epidemic," he said.

Stewart called it a great day for Utah and the nation.

"By creating a hotline dialing code that is short and easy to remember, we are taking an important step towards potentially averting tragedy," he said. "This new law truly has the ability to save lives."