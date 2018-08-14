SALT LAKE CITY — Abby Huntsman is leaving Fox News.
The daughter of Jon Huntsman Jr. and Mary Kaye Huntsman announced this week that she will be leaving her position on “Fox and Friends.”
She celebrated her time at Fox News in a tweet on Tuesday.
“Humbled and honored to have been part of this family the past 3 years! So many amazing memories of goofing around, breaking news, and everything in between. A piece of my (heart) will always be with you,” she tweeted.
She posted a similar message on Instagram.
Fox thanked Huntsman for her years on the show in a statement.
"We thank Abby for her contributions to Fox News and wish her the very best," the network said.1 comment on this story
Recent rumors suggest she will soon join the ABC talk show “The View.” Huntsman would likely join “The View” just two weeks after Sara Haines left the show, according to Deadline.
Multiple media members reported she would join “The View,” too.
She would be the show’s second conservative voice, joining John McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain, on the show.
This past weekend was Huntsman’s final weekend on “Fox & Friends,” according to Deadline.
However, Huntsmansaid Sunday that she will be moving on "mainly to be with her family and spend time with them.”