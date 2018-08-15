SALT LAKE CITY — After rumors of possible cancellation, the Twilight Concert Series has been revived for 2018 and, it seems, beyond.

Chart-topping DJ Diplo headlines the season’s first show on Aug. 16. This year’s shows also include Snoop Dogg as DJ Snoopadelic (Sept. 6), and Robert DeLong (Aug. 23), among others.

To commemorate its return, here are 10 memorable songs from 10 performers that have played the Twilight shows over the past decade.

Jenny Lewis, “She’s Not Me”: As both a solo artist and Rilo Kiley’s lead singer, Lewis has helmed some fantastic songs. This one is her absolute best. Off 2014’s “The Voyager,” “She’s Not Me” has producer Ryan Adams’ fingerprints all over it — namely, the song’s crunchy, cascading guitar hook. Lewis’ ability to tether devastating stories to infectious, sugar-sweet melodies is spellbinding.

The Flaming Lips, “Do You Realize??”: People will still be singing this song in 50 years. The goofy space-age atmospherics on “Do You Realize??,” combined with the beautifully earnest, bittersweet lyrics (“Do you realize / That you have the most beautiful face?”, “Do you realize / That everyone you know someday will die?”), feels uniquely romantic and life-affirming. I’ll slow dance to this at my wedding.

Thundercat, “Show You the Way” (featuring Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins): A modern psychedelic funk bassist collaborating with two yacht-rock legends? It’s everything you didn’t know you needed. The unlikely trio throws down the gauntlet here. “Show You the Way” is a late night slow jam positively drenched in cool.

Q-Tip, “Barely In Love”: The A Tribe Called Quest leader recorded the song, and an album’s worth of lo-fi jazz/soul/funk/fusion, in 2001, but that album, “Kamaal the Abstract,” didn’t get a proper release until 2009. (Though it circulated online for years.) There are serious Miles Davis vibes on “Barely In Love” and its accompanying album. (In fact, Davis’ former saxophonist Kenny Garrett even plays on a song.) Q-Tip has supreme taste.

My Morning Jacket, “Smokin From Shootin”: The band’s 2012 Twilight concert was one for the ages. Pioneer Park was injected with power, exuberance and sheer joy that night; My Morning Jacket has the ability to make someone 100 yards away feel like they’re in the front row. Sadly, they didn’t play “Smokin From Shootin” that night. It’s my favorite song off my favorite MMJ album — a 5-minute crescendo that starts as a mild heartbeat and explodes into an all-out heart attack.

Erykah Badu, “Love”: “Love” spreads like molasses, slowly congealing atop the palpitations of a sludgy, heaving bass line. It’s been eight years since this came out, but I’m still suspended in its syrupy goodness. Is this Badu at her most funky? It just might be — and hey, that’s really saying something.

Kathleen Edwards, “Change The Sheets”: Edwards’ voice hearkens to early-’90s alt-rock/pop ingénues from across the pond — think the Cranberries or The Sundays. She’s Canadian, though, with an Americana sound that became dreamy and expansive on her 2012 album, “Voyageur.” Its lead single, “Change The Sheets,” casts Edwards in a crumbling relationship, at the moment of collapse and, perhaps, catharsis. Among its lyrics: “I want to lie in the cracks of this lonely road / I can fill in the blanks every time you don’t call,” “Change this feeling under my feet / Change the sheets and then change me.”

Iron & Wine, “Sunset Soon Forgotten”: The best things about Iron & Wine — Sam Beam’s nimble fingerpicking, breathy vocals and soothing melodies — get showcased on “Sunset Soon Forgotten.” When he sings, “Down and down / Gone again,” it’s like he’s lulling you into sweet lumber. This is a perfect song.

Broken Social Scene, “7/4 (Shoreline)”: Well hey, its turns out a 7/4 time signature can be really catchy. The Canadian rock collective hand the lead vocals over to Feist here, and her vocals flutter, strain and quiver atop a relentless kick drum. “7/4 (Shoreline)” is a blissful, swirling hurricane of indie-rock noise.

The Walkmen, “The Rat”: Let’s end this playlist with the most unhinged song of the bunch. The early 2000s were a good time for music like this — noisy, feral New York rock that made you want to dance (see: Interpol, the Rapture, Yeah Yeah Yeahs) — and “The Rat” really rips. If U2 had grown up in New York, got into disco and went on a 72-hour bender, they might have made something like this. “The Rat” perpetually teeters between transcendence and total collapse.

If you go …

What: Twilight Concert Series, featuring Diplo

When: Aug. 16, 6 p.m.

Where: Gallivan Center, 239 S. Main St.

How much: $12 general admission advance, $15 general admission day of, $80 VIP

Web: twilightconcerts.com