BYU sophomore libero Zach Hendrickson has been named to the 2018 Men’s Junior National Training Team, USA Volleyball announced this week.

Twelve players will be selected from the 17 roster members to compete at the NORCECA Men’s U21 Continental Championship from Aug. 27-Sept. 2, in Havana, Cuba.

The Training Team will travel to Chicago on Aug. 15, to practice at Adversity Volleyball Club in Vernon Hills, Illinois. The full team will then be named on Aug. 24, and then will travel to Cuba on Aug. 25.

Hendrickson started in 19 matches for BYU as a freshman in 2018. He collected 95 digs for an average of 1.38 digs per set.