No. 8 BYU women’s volleyball begins the 2018 season by hosting Utah Valley in the UCCU Crosstown Clash in an exhibition match Saturday.

The match, which begins at 1 p.m. MDT, has free public admission. Following the match, a kid’s clinic for kids 12 years and younger will be hosted by the team, also free of charge.

Utah Valley

BYU holds a perfect 14-0 all-time record against Utah Valley. The Cougars are 8-0 against the Wolverines when playing at the Smith Fieldhouse. The two teams met last season in Orem with BYU winning in four sets.

Utah Valley went 15-16 overall and 9-5 in WAC play in 2017, earning a share of third place in the regular-season standings. The Wolverines were picked to finish fourth in the 2018 WAC Preseason Poll.

The match will be streamed live exclusively on BYUtv.org. Live stats will also be available.

BYU looks to build off last year’s sixth-consecutive trip to the regional semifinals of the NCAA tournament. The Cougars went 30-3 overall and 17-1 in West Coast Conference play, winning a fourth-straight league title.

The Cougars return five starters and their libero from last year’s team.

BYU travels to Duke from Aug. 24-25, for the first official matches of the season, beginning Friday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m. EDT.