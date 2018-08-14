THATCHER, Box Elder County — Officials have identified the boy found deceased from an apparent drowning Monday night.

Sixteen-month-old Jackson Scott Weaver went missing from his home about 9 p.m. after he'd been playing in the yard with his brothers, according to a press release from the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office. Jackson's home is near both an irrigation canal and an irrigation ditch, the release said.

While the search for the boy ensued in the canal, the boy's father started looking for him in a water diversion structure, following a pipe that runs below and above ground, the release stated.

The father "followed the pipe until it came back above ground and started taking apart the pipe sections at the joints," according to the sheriff's office. He found Jackson about 530 yards from an opening near the home, the release said.

"Investigation at the scene determined that this was a tragic accident and no foul play of any kind is suspected," the release said.