ONE TRUE LOVE

Four-star quarterback Jack Tuttle says contrary to rumors, he did not choose to play at Utah because he had a girlfriend attending.

“No, no,” he said. “It was not because I had a girlfriend here.”

Which means one of two things.

A. He has a girlfriend elsewhere.

B. He has no girlfriend and is taking football way too seriously.

Spenser Heaps Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell talks to teammates during a Summer League game against the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 3, 2018.

HEAVEN SENT

In his latest too-good-to-be-true episode, Donovan Mitchell gave a signed pair of shoes to a girl suffering from cancer. Upon being thanked via Twitter, the Jazz guard responded, “Hope all goes well, you are in my prayers.”

Speaking of prayers, what are the chances he’ll stay in Utah once he reaches free agency?

PEACE TRAIN

Dennis Rodman says he wants to take Kanye West with him on his next trip to North Korea.

His theory is that North Koreans will warm toward the West once they interact with some average Americans.

WALL BALL

The Jazz will play Orlando in a regular-season game in Mexico City in December.

No truth to the rumor the defensively oriented Jazz plan to use the trip to launch their new theme for the season: “Build a Wall.”

Butch Dill Alabama head coach Nick Saban throws a pass during a NCAA college football practice, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

CHUMP CHANGE

Alabama’s Nick Saban reportedly spent his first coaching bonus — $8,000 — to pay off his in-laws’ mortgage.

By comparison, his bonus for winning this year’s Sugar Bowl was $100,000. Cool. But that wouldn’t pay off anyone’s mortgage today, would it?

HOUR POWER

ESPN is moving its program “High Noon” to the 4 p.m. EDT time slot.

No problem. When you’re the “Worldwide Leader,” it’s bound to be noon somewhere.

The Arizona Cardinals' burger challenge has:



• 5 1/3-pound burger patties.

• 5 hot dogs

• 5 bratwurst

• 8 chicken tenders

• 8 slices of bacon

• 20 slices of cheese

• 12 oz of fries

• Lettuce

• Tomato

• Pickles

On a 10-inch bun



Would you be able to finish it? pic.twitter.com/shSOVDALkn — SB Nation (@SBNation) August 9, 2018

THE WORKS

The Arizona Cardinals are offering a team jersey and recognition on the JumboTron to anyone who can eat a $75, seven-pound burger.

The concessions item includes five beef patties, five bratwursts, five hot dogs, eight slices of bacon, 20 slices of cheese, eight chicken tenders and 12 ounces of fries.

No name for the burger has been announced, but Shaquille O’Neal reportedly calls it “light refreshment.”

ALMOST PERFECT

The Tampa Tarpons lost a game 1-0 to the Clearwater Threshers, despite allowing no hits and no walks.

A league rule mandates a runner be placed on second base to start every extra inning in order to avoid long games. The Threshers took advantage by escaping a rundown, then scoring on a groundout.

Isn’t that like knocking out an opponent but losing the fight?

IT’S GOING AROUND

Two Major League pitchers have reportedly come down with hand, foot and mouth disease.

You just knew all that tugging and scratching in baseball was eventually going to turn into something bad.