PROVO — The last coach to leave the field following BYU's Monday practice session was tight ends coach Steve Clark. The diminutive coach spent extra time working through individual drills with his players, going over all the nuances involved in playing effectively at the tight end position.

He then spoke about his group before heading to the locker room, showing genuine emotion for his players and touting their respective developments.

"I just love all of them. I really do," Clark responded when asked to characterize his group. "They have individual stuff they have to work on, and we're putting them in situations where they have to do things they're uncomfortable with, and they're doing great with it."

Clark's position group is headlined by Matt Bushman, who proved to be the team's best receiver last season. This year, he's working at becoming a more complete tight end, someone who can be as effective blocking off the line as catching the ball down field.

In this offense you have to be a complete tight end. There's offenses where you don't block, but with coach (Jeff) Grimes, you have to block. BYU tight ends coach Steve Clark

It's the mandate for every tight end, with pure blocking types, like JJ Nwigwe working the opposite way as Bushman, after spending several years within the program playing on the offensive line.

"We like putting in one big guy and one small guy, but we're really striving for all of them to be complete guys, so the defense can't key on what we're doing based on the personnel we put out there," Clark said. "In this offense you have to be a complete tight end. There's offenses where you don't block, but with coach (Jeff) Grimes, you have to block."

One of the more notable names vying for playing time at tight end is junior Moroni Laulu-Pututau, who went down with a season-ending injury just one week prior to the start of last season. So far it's been a clean slate for the 6-foot-5, 245-pound converted receiver, with Clark noting the progress made.

Nate Edwards Moroni Laulu-Pututau catches a ball during BYU's fall camp on March 5, 2018.

"The biggest surprise so far this fall is how well he's been playing," Clark said about the Mountain Crest product. "We just have to keep him healthy, and that's really the only challenge. He's looked really good, and he can have a real good year for us. Just stay healthy. He's a really good player."

Laulu-Pututau has been pleased with his individual progress and also the progress of the group as a whole.

"I feel we're all ahead of schedule and it's been a great competition between us during practice sessions," Laulu-Pututau said. "I had to work real hard to catch up with the rest of my teammates this summer, and I still have to keep that work up. There's some real good players at tight end, and that's a great thing for the team and for all of us to strive to be our best."

A couple of new faces presenting themselves as real options are true freshmen Dallin Holker and Hank Tuipolotu. According to Clark, Holker is probably farther along than Tuipulotu at this stage, due to one primary reason.

"Dallin came in after graduating early, so he's farther along knowing the scheme and he's fresh off of catching a lot of balls in high school. Hank is fresh off a mission, so it's going to take him some more time to develop in that way. But we love both of them."

Holker came to BYU after hauling in 202 passes for Lehi in his final two seasons, while helping lead the Pioneers to a state championship.

"I'm finding I don't need to teach him much about running routes because he's just a natural," Clark said of the 6-foot-5, 225-pound freshman. "A lot of times I'll screw him up trying to get too involved. I just try and let him do what he does, because he knows. He just has that feel. He just knows how to get open."

Clark reserved his most heartfelt comments for senior Nwigwe, who he defines as the type of player he'd love everyone to emulate.

"He's one of the most favorite guys I've ever coached. He's amazing and so easy to work with," Clark said. "He responds to everything and yeah, I just love the kid to death. He's working hard to become that complete tight end we need him to be, and I hope we can send him away this year with a productive season. I know he's working as hard as possible every day, and so are a lot of the other guys. I just love my group, and feel we have some good potential."