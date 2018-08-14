Note: Maple Mountain finished with a 0-10 overall record in 2017 and was sixth in Region 8 with a 0-5 record. It did not qualify for the 5A playoffs.

Maple Mountain 2017 Offensive and Defensive Stats

SPANISH FORK — Things went south for Maple Mountain Football last season, and in dramatic fashion. Always a solid program that is almost always punches its ticket to the postseason, the Golden Eagles went winless last season, with head coach Brad Burtenshaw not mincing words on the effect.

"It was extremely hard for a lot of reasons," Burtenshaw said. "You prepare so much for everything, and then you have ten opportunities, and you can't get it done. It was tough to go through."

This year Maple Mountain has about half its starters back, and those players are focused on turning things around. Players and coaches always talk about strides made in the offseason, but according to players, that offseason work began perhaps earlier than most programs.

The goal is to get back to familiar winning ways, which isn't easy given the Golden Eagles' region and 5A designation.

"It's really tough in 5A. There's just so many good teams and a lot of those teams are in our region," Burtenshaw said. "But I like the kids' attitude going into things and I'm confident we can turn things around and have a winning season."

Maple Mountain at a glance

Coach: Brad Burtenshaw enters his ninth season as head coach. He's compiled a 40-59 overall record. He's a graduate of San Juan High.

Maple Mountain Offensive Snapshot

Offensive coordinator: Clay Denton

2017 offensive production: 15.0 ppg (21st in 5A)

6 returning starters

Spread

Key returning starter:

Cam Dorny (QB): "He started about half of the season last year after our starter got hurt. He's a good leader and we like that experience he has and hopefully he can have a big year," Burtenshaw said.

Returning offensive starters

Burtenshaw on his running backs:

"We have three guys there that we think can all play really well for us. They're all seniors and those guys are Jesse Harness, Hyrum Froerer and Jaiven Lewis. The kid who played most last year, Spencer Curtis, tore his ACL, so when he gets back we'll have four real good guys."

Burtenshaw on his offensive line:

"We have two solid offensive linemen returning who will anchor that group and anchor the entire offense."

Burtenshaw on his receivers:

"We're a little more new there than at other positions, but we have some kids we think can do some good things like Cole Christensen. There's also some younger guys stepping in that we have confidence in."

Maple Mountain Defensive Snapshot

Defensive coordinator: Jake Groesbeck

2017 defensive production: 36.0 ppg (21st in 5A)

6 returning starters

4-2-5

Key returning defensive starter:

Kaden Crawther (LB): "He's the leader of our defense and a real good player. He'll be there leading what we think will be a real solid group of linebackers," Burtenshaw said.

Returning defensive starters

Kaden Crawther (LB)

Jack Francis (LB)

Steve Degala (DB)

Carson Kay (DL)

Wade Bastian (DL)

Braden Worthington (DL)

Burtenshaw on his defensive line:

"We have three real good returning starters and then a lot of other guys coming up. It will be a strength of us we feel."

Burtenshaw on his linebackers:

"They're the strength of our defense. Both Kaden Crawther and Jack Francis are real good players for us and we'll add some new guys who have really looked good during practices and during the entire offseason."

Coaches preseason Region 8 straw poll: Third

Deseret News Region 8 prediction: Third

Key Region Game: at Provo (Sept. 28)

Bottom line: Maple Mountain will be better, but will still be hard-pressed to make the postseason out of a tough Region 8. Key games against Provo, Wasatch and then Timpanogos will largely determine if the Golden Eagles are playing after the regular season.

2018 Schedule

Aug. 17 — at Woods Cross, 7 p.m.

Aug. 24 — UINTAH, 7 p.m.

Aug. 31 — at Spanish Fork, 7 p.m.

Sept. 7 — at Salem Hills, 7 p.m.

Sept. 14 — at Lehi, 7 p.m.

Sept. 21 — SPRINGVILLE, 7 p.m.

Sept. 28 — at Provo, 7 p.m.

Oct. 5 — WASATCH, 7 p.m.

Oct. 11 — at Skyridge, 7 p.m.

Oct. 17 — TIMPANOGOS, 7 p.m.

Felts Facts for Maple Mountain

All-time record: 40-59 (9 years)

Region championships: 0

Playoff appearances: 5

Current playoff appearance streak: 1 (2016)

All-time playoff record: 2-5

State championships: 0

State championship record: 0-0

Most played rivalry: 10 meetings with Salem Hills. Salem Hills leads series 6-4.

Felt’s Factoid(s): Eight schools have perfect records in overtime, but Maple Mountain, 3-0, has the most OT wins of that select group.

Last 5

2017 — 0-10 (0-5 in Region 8 - Missed playoffs)

2016 — 7-6 (5-1 in Region 8 – 4A Semifinals)

2015 — 7-4 (3-3 in Region 8 – Missed playoffs)

2014 — 4-8 (2-4 in Region 8 – 4A First round)

2013 — 3-7 (2-4 in Region 8 – Missed playoffs)

Maple Mountain coaching history

2009-current — Brad Burtenshaw (41-58)

Deseret News First Team all-staters the past 10 years

2016 — Garred Blanthorn, DE

