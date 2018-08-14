SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Fire Department will offers two youth day camps in September that will give participants the opportunity to experience a day in the life of a firefighter.

A camp for women ages 16-20 is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 8, and a camp for men ages 16-20 is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 15. Both will be held at the department's fire training tower, 1600 S. Industrial Road (1900 West).

During the classes, participants will interact with firefighters, hear from department and city leadership, take part in live fire demonstrations, and try their hand at rappelling and an obstacle course.

For questions or more information, email [email protected] or call 801-799-4181.