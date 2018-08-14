EDEN, Weber County — The three-day Ogden Valley Balloon and Artist Festival will lift off Friday morning at 7 a.m. at Eden Park, 2100 N. 5600 East.

The free event will feature approximately 15 hot air balloons that will be the focus of five daylight launches and two evening balloon glows.

Daylight launches will take place at 7 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The balloon glows will take place at 8:45 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Following the morning liftoffs, participants can eat a hearty breakfast provided by the Ogden Rescue Mission from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. each day. Proceeds from the event will be used to fund the mission's drug rehab program.

Visitors can take tethered balloon rides, or check out the arts and craft booths. There will also be food booths, children's games, artist-led workshops and live entertainment.

For more information and a complete schedule of events and performers, log on to ogdenvalleyballoonfestival.com.