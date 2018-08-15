Economics provides some educational wisdom in the concept of supply and demand and market value, but also some confusion.

There are often reports of shortages of teachers in specific subject areas, especially science and mathematics, and in specific locations, mostly the rural and remote areas. Economics would suggest raising wages to solve these shortages, but why should two people doing the same type of work for the same time get different pay? It's not going to happen.

Setting a minimum standard simply removes some from the market, it does not make better candidates enter the field — it just reduces supply, which should also raise cost.

What should be looked at, rather than supply, is demand for teaching positions and teaching as a career option. But young people don't want to become teachers.

Rather than restrict supply, increase demand for teaching positions. Entry to teaching courses is mostly based on numerical order of results — the best get the best options, and they are choosing other careers. Make teaching a great career choice and you will get great teachers.

Dennis Fitzgerald

Melbourne, Australia