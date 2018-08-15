Rep. Mia Love on Wednesday, Aug. 8, held office hours as a chance for her constituents to speak one on one with her. I was present, as were no more than 20 other people. I was part of a group called CD4 Coalition, a group of concerned citizens whose primary purpose is to hold elected officials accountable.

Accountability includes reasonable access to our representatives. Her meeting was scheduled at 10 a.m. on a Wednesday work day, a timing clearly not designed to maximize public access.

Congressional August recess is typically used to hold public events such as town halls to gauge citizen sentiment over the many pressing issues of the day. Events designed to maximize public access is critical to a democracy so those elected don’t simply adhere to party alignment and instead represent the people who elect them.

Mia Love designs events that minimize her public exposure. Her constituents have many pressing issues requiring us to weigh in. Love does not allow adequate public access to what is our cherished representative democracy. The people of her district deserve real public access, not her excuses for not allowing it.

Frank Brannan

Salt Lake City