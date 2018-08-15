I have a problem with fireworks. I like fireworks a lot, but they can cause lots of wildfires, especially in the West.

I am not saying ban fireworks completely, I am suggesting an alternative, which is having a permit to shoot fireworks.

I am aware that it might put fireworks companies out of business, but they can find other jobs, and wildfires can destroy homes. People who work for fireworks companies can get other jobs, but it is hard for a family to get a new home.

Please take this into consideration. If you read this, please try to do something about it.

Mo Jardine

Salt Lake City