I started visiting the San Rafael Swell in 1988. After visits to Temple Mountain, Goblin Valley and the Little Grand Canyon of the San Rafael, I broadened my experiences.

Aided by not-so-trusty vehicles like my 1969 Chevy Suburban, my friends and I pushed on to Tomsich Butte where the Muddy Creek cuts through the northern side of the Swell, and the Hidden Splendor Mine where it cuts its way out of the Swell. The variety of terrain and recreation opportunities kept us coming back for more. It is a little sobering to realize that in 30 years I have spent more than 300 days immersed in the Swell. Many of these days and nights were spent along the Muddy and associated lands. I never tire of its great and grand views and fantastic campsites. There is more than a lifetime of cliffs to climb, canyons to explore, native rock art sites to appreciate and special spots to go back to again and again.

The Emery County Public Land Management Act of 2018 just does not go far enough in designating deserving lands as wilderness in and around Muddy Creek. This act, introduced by Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch and Rep. John Curtis, proposes to designate only the current Bureau of Land Management Muddy Creek Wilderness Study Areas and a portion of the Natural Area. The WSA’s were identified in hasty and incomplete BLM surveys conducted in the mid-80s to early 90s. The much more thorough survey conducted by the Utah Wilderness Coalition, which I participated in, identified additional parts of the Muddy Creek area as having wilderness-quality lands and are included in America’s Red Rock Wilderness Act. Since that survey, the BLM itself has confirmed the coalition’s findings and currently recognizes that these additional lands have wilderness character and natural value.

Places like Seger’s Hole where Cable Canyon and The Squeeze offer technical canyoneering, the Moroni slopes where Horse Heaven Canyon offers a less challenging journey, to the black lava dikes wandering in the badlands before the Muddy digs its way into the Swell need to be included as wilderness in the bill. So should the Hondu and Keesle Country and McKay Flat. To the south, in Wayne County, the Greater Muddy Creek incorporates the iconic Factory Butte and its surrounding blue badlands, reaching northeast Capitol Reef. This amazing block of wild land contains soaring cliffs, multicolored badlands, ancient cultural resources, deep canyons and open grasslands. It should all be designated wilderness, ignoring the arbitrary, straight county boundary.

The bill also establishes a San Rafael Swell Western Heritage and Historic Mining National Conservation Area. The legislation, written by Emery County officials, is myopic. Only the last 150 years of land exploitation seem to deserve conservation. The prior 10,000 years of human history documented by faint paintings and chipped art matter much less than old mine dumps. Millions of years of natural heritage count less than old line cabins. The NCA’s purpose appears to be increasing vehicle use. Designating the Greater Muddy Creek Wilderness would close unnecessary vehicle routes and preclude reopening of other routes that have been closed for decades. An example of such a route follows the exit gorge of the Muddy Creek as it cuts it way out of the Swell.This impressive gorge is an important riparian area for wildlife and quiet recreation. It was closed years ago due to resource damage caused by motorized vehicles. It should stay closed. Future generations of Utahns will be thankful that it was.