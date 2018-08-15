I appreciate and agree with Phillip Beck's letter to the editor in Sunday's Reader's Forum (Aug. 12). He expressed the same concerns I've had all along with the proposal for an inland port and the impact it has on the Salt Lake Valley.

I would like to add that the negative impact will not just be felt in Salt Lake and Davis County. There will be negative consequences to all of the state: north, south, urban and rural. I don't think Gov. Herbert and our state Legislature understand how the citizens of the state feel about this.

Perhaps it should be voted upon by the all the state citizens. I think the governor and legislature would be in for a big surprise.

Lynn Johnson

Payson