SANDY — The Canyons School District community is invited to a ribbon-cutting ceremony and back-to-school night to celebrate the completion of a major remodel at Indian Hills Middle School.

The ribbon-cutting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday at the school, 1180 E. Sanders Road. After the ribbon-cutting, refreshments will be served and students and parents can tour the new building. Teachers and staff will be on hand to greet families and answer questions.

The school's upgrade, which required a near-total gutting, includes six new classrooms, collaboration spaces wired for the high-tech demands of the 21st century, and an expanded kitchen and cafeteria.

The remodel is the 13th and final project promised to the public in 2010 when voters approved a $250 million tax-rate-neutral bond. Since 2010, the district has used proceeds from the bond to renovate Albion Middle, and build several new schools.

Work on the first three projects to be funded by a $283 million bond approved last November — new Brighton and Hillcrest high schools and a major renovation of Alta High — have already started. Construction at Alta is expected to take two years, while Brighton and Hillcrest will undergo a three-year transformation.