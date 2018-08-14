SALT LAKE CITY — McDonald’s announced Tuesday the company and its franchisees are investing approximately $25 million in Utah throughout 2018 and 2019 on the construction and modernization of more than 35 restaurants.

In total, McDonald’s and franchisees are investing $6 billion to modernize most U.S. restaurants by 2020.

The transformed restaurants will feature:

• Modernized dining rooms with globally and locally inspired decor, new furniture and refreshed exterior designs

• Enhanced customer experience with digital self-order kiosks that will make ordering and paying for a meal easier.

• Remodeled counters that will allow for new table service that offers patrons the opportunity to relax while their food is being made.

• Bright and easy to read digital menu boards inside and at the drive-thru.

• New designated parking spots for curbside pickup through mobile order and pay.

• Expanded McCafe counters and larger display cases.

In addition to the investments to modernize the restaurant, McDonald’s has also introduced McDelivery with Uber Eats at more than 5,000 U.S. restaurants. In Utah, the service is available from Ogden to Provo.