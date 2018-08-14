A New Jersey bride’s “something blue” came in the form of a police officer who saved her from a flood.

The bride’s limo was partially stuck underwater during a flash flood in the North New Jersey area Saturday night. The group inside the limo called the police for help, according to NorthJersey.com.

Local police sent out two officers in a Humvee to rescue everyone. Officer Michael Laferrera climbed out of the car and helped the bride climb out of the limo through the sunroof.

The bride then sat on top of the Humvee as others were rescued.

"They're in pretty decent spirits considering everything that happened," Bogota police Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said, according to NorthJersey.com. "The floods came so quickly, and that area's prone to flooding."

The department posted a video that shows the bride climbing from car to car, Fox News reported.

Amazingly, the bride stayed dry through the entire event, according to the New York Post.

“Unfortunately, due to the quickly rising flood waters, this bride, her new husband and wedding party friends got a rough start on things,” the Bogota Police Department wrote on its Facebook page.

“The fortunate thing is, we were able to help them through their first rough patch. Obviously, their day has not gone as planned, so let’s congratulate them on their wedding and give them best wishes for a lifetime of love and adventure, starting now!”

Cole said people often get stuck during flash floods.

"We definitely get people stuck often, but it was her wedding day, so it was a dynamic situation," Cole said of the Bogota rescue. "Nobody was worse for the wear, besides the vehicle."