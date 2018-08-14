Weber State football has received another preseason recognition. The Wildcats ranked eighth in the nation in the inaugural AFCA FCS Coaches Preseason Top 25 poll.

The American Football Coaches Association begins administration of the FCS poll for the first time this season. The poll is voted on entirely by FCS coaches around the country.

This is the second preseason poll to pick Weber State eighth in the preseason, as the Wildcats were also eighth in the STATS FCS poll.

Defending national champion North Dakota State was on top of the poll, followed by James Madison, South Dakota State, Sam Houston State, Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State. Eastern Washington was the top Big Sky team, picked seventh in the poll, just ahead of Weber State. Montana was ranked 25th in the poll.

Weber State is coming off a record-setting season last year where the Wildcats won a school-record 11 games, won the Big Sky title, won two games in the FCS Playoffs and finished the season ranked fifth in the nation, the highest ranking in school history.

The Wildcats return five All-Americans and 10 players who earned All-Big Sky honors off last year's championship team. The five returning All-Americans, who are also preseason All-America selections, are fullback Brady May, senior offensive lineman Iosua Opeta, sophomore wide receiver/kick returner Rashid Shaheed, senior linebacker LeGrand Toia and sophomore placekicker Trey Tuttle.

Head coach Jay Hill returns for his fifth season leading the Wildcats. He was named the Utah Coach of the Year by the Governor's State of Sport Award after leading the Wildcats to their historic season last year. Hill enters this year with a 26-23 overall record in four seasons with the Wildcats and is 20-12 in Big Sky play. He is 18-6 in conference games for the last three seasons.

The Wildcats kick off the 2018 season on Thursday, Aug. 30, against the University of Utah at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. The home opener is Saturday, Sept. 15, against South Dakota.