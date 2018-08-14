Utah Valley University head softball coach TJ Hubbard has announced the hiring of Michael Steuerwald as the team's associate head coach. Steuerwald, who will bring a wealth of coaching experience from both the collegiate and professional level, will join the Utah Valley softball program this fall.

Steuerwald, who is the current head coach and assistant general manager for Scrap Yard Fast Pitch in Conroe, Texas, has also held previous coaching stops for the Chicago Bandits of the National Pro Fastpitch League; Elon University in Elon, North Carolina; Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo, California; and the Rockford Thunder of the NPF.

"I am very pleased to announce the addition of associate head coach Michael Steuerwald to the UVU softball staff. Michael has had an extensive, successful coaching career at the collegiate and professional level. His knowledge will aid in the skill development of our student-athletes and continue to elevate our program to new heights," said Hubbard. "We are excited to welcome Michael and his wife Holly to Orem and Utah Valley University. All of us are looking forward to the 2018-19 softball season."

During his two seasons of coaching at Scrap Yard Fast Pitch (2017-18), he has led the team to a 46-31 record and an impressive 4-1 clip in playoff action. He also helped Scrap Yard win the 2017 National Pro Fastpitch Championship in 2017 as an assistant, as well as compile an impressive 31-18 record. Steuerwald also served as Scrap Yard's assistant general manager during the same time where he helped run the day-to-day operations of the organization, coordinate clinics and develop the Scrap Yard Academy.

Prior to his time at Scrap Yard, Steuerwald served as a head and assistant coach for the Chicago Bandits of the NPF in Rosemont, Illinois, from 2010 to 2016. During his seven seasons with the Bandits, Steuerwald helped the team compile a 164-113 record, which included a 19-6 clip in playoff competition. While in Rosemont, he oversaw everything from budgeting, scheduling, scouting, drafting, practice organization, game management, mentorship, community relations appearances and the development of the Coach's Corner program.

While coaching for the Chicago Bandits, Steuerwald also served as the assistant softball coach at Elon University, an NCAA Division I institution located in Elon, North Carolina, from 2011 to 2013. During his time at Elon, he helped organize practices, recruit, direct camps and clinics, coach third base and serve as the program's hitting and infield coach.

Prior to coaching for the Phoenix, Steuerwald served as head coach at Cuesta College, a junior college that is a member of the California Community College Athletic Association, from 2009 to 2011. During his two seasons at the helm of the Cougars, he helped lead Cuesta to a strong run in the CCCAA and 29 total victories.

After spending the 2009 season as an assistant coach for the Rockford Thunder, a former member of the NPF, Steuerwald got his start into coaching at the collegiate level at Rockford College where he served as an assistant baseball coach and the interim head women's basketball coach from 2006-08.

"I am grateful to Mr. Otoupal, Ms. Kennedy and coach Hubbard for giving me the privilege to join the UVU athletic department. I am excited to join the Wolverine softball program and for the opportunity to help build something special in the Orem community," Steuerwald said. "I am most excited about meeting a great group of players that were able to taste the postseason last year. It is my goal to be able to help each player reach the highest level of her potential so that we as a program can reach ours."

Originally from Los Angeles, California, Steuerwald graduated from Maranatha Baptist Bible College with a degree in physical education. At MBBC, he played baseball and football, and he served as a two-year captain for the baseball team. Steuerwald later earned a master's of teaching in education from Rockford College in 2008 and a master's of education in counseling psychology from the University of Missouri in 2016.