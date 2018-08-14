The Utah Valley University women's volleyball team was selected to finish fourth in the 2018 Western Athletic Conference Preseason Poll, while sophomore outside hitter Kristen Allred earned Preseason All-WAC team accolades.

The Wolverines went 9-5 in WAC play a season ago to earn a share of third place in the regular season standings. UVU then went on to make a deep run at the 2017 WAC Tournament before having their season come to a close in the semifinal round.

Utah Valley was projected to finish fourth in the 2018 preseason poll after receiving 42 total points. Reigning regular-season champion New Mexico State received six first-place votes and 62 total points to earn the top spot, while UT Rio Grande Valley finished in second place with three first-place votes and 57 points and the defending WAC Tournament champion CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners were picked to finish third with 48 points. Behind the Wolverines, Kansas City was selected in fifth place with 35 points, while Grand Canyon was sixth with 30, Seattle U was seventh with 23, WAC newcomer and former NCAA Division II member California Baptist was eighth with 17 and Chicago State rounded out the poll with 10 points.

Allred earned Preseason All-WAC recognition after being named to the WAC All-Freshman squad a season ago. During her true freshman campaign, the native of Mapleton, Utah (Maple Mountain HS), finished third on the team with 220 kills for a 2.47 kills per set average. She also led the team in service aces with 21, while adding 175 digs (1.97 per set average), 50 blocks (0.56 per set average), 21 assists and a .172 hitting percentage.

After losing some key starters to graduation last season in first-team All-WAC performer Madison Dennison, second-team All-WAC honoree Lexi Thompson and four-year starting setter Sierra Starley to name a few, the Wolverines will look to Allred to help fill some of those shoes. In all, Utah Valley will welcome in nine newcomers to the team this season.

UVU gets its 2018 season underway with a pair of upcoming exhibitions. Utah Valley will first showcase its new-look roster on Saturday, Aug. 18, with an exhibition match at BYU. The Wolverines and the eighth-ranked Cougars will play at 1 p.m., at BYU's Smith Fieldhouse in Provo. The following Tuesday, Aug. 21, UVU will host the annual Green and White exhibition scrimmage at 6 p.m., at Utah Valley's Lockhart Arena. The 2018 season officially gets underway on Aug. 24 and 25, at the UC Davis Aggie Invitational. That weekend, UVU will face Holy Cross, the host UC Davis Aggies and Northern Arizona.